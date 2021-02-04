OLED is the best you can get in TV panels, but it's also rare and far more expensive than most other options. If you can afford it, though, you should upgrade because the image quality can't be beat. Right now, Amazon has LG's CX Series 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,349.99 when you clip the $50 off on-page coupon. You can also get this same price at Best Buy if you're a My Best Buy member. My Best Buy is simple and free and just requires an email. Either way, this price matches one of our favorite deals of Black Friday. Since the holiday shopping season ended the TV has been going for as much as $2,000 and has regularly sold for above $1,700. It has been $1,500 for the last month, but this is the first time since the big day we've seen it go this low.

The single most important part of buying a TV is the image quality. Things like smart functionality or built-in Wi-Fi are nice, but those can be supplemented if lacking. If the image is bad, the TV will never be good. OLED panels ensure you get the highest picture quality possible, and they're rarely ever available at this price. You'll get the purest colors, the deepest blacks, and a wide color gamut that displays excellent HDR content (with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG). The viewing angles are wide so everyone around the living room can watch. Pixel Level Dimming enables 8.3 million individually lit pixels, displaying details that are impossible with any other TV.

LG's webOS smart platform is one of the better smart platforms out there, too. It's fast and easy and gives you access to all of your favorite apps. You'll also get the Magic Remote with this TV, which lets you search the platform for your favorite movie or TV show with your voice or motion control.

The TV will upscale 4K content and has advanced AI processors that help give you the best image and audio possible. It even helps your TV grow over time by learning your preferences and getting better at what it does. Gaming features include things like adaptive sync and high refresh rates for smooth gameplay.

There are so many connectivity options here, too. The TV has four HDMI ports, three USB 2.0 ports, an RF connection input, AV input, Ethernet, digital audio output, and more. Connect using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth with any compatible device.