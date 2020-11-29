The DJI Mavic Mini quadcopter has a combo on Amazon that includes a bunch of extra accessories, and this combo is down to $449 right now. That's $50 off its regular price and basically just $50 more than the Mavic Mini normally goes for by itself. B&H and Best Buy have the Mavic Mini on sale for $359.99 from its usual $400 price, if you'd rather just get the drone by itself without all the extras.

Fly on DJI Mavic Mini Combo The Combo bundle comes with the DJI Mavic Mini quadcopter, a remote controller, three batteries, three spare propellers, two micro USB cables, a charging hub, a carrying bag, and more. Supports 12MP photos and 2.7K HD videos. $449.00 $499.00 $50 off See at Amazon

Our review of the Mavic Mini late last year gave it 4 stars out of 5 and called it the "perfect starter drone." Hayato Huseman said it's "the most accessible drone in DJI's lineup. It's light enough that you don't need to register it with the FAA, and it folds down to pack nicely in a bag. The DJI Fly app offers easy controls and a map of fly zones, and the Fly More kit offers even more value."

The combo includes the actual Mavic Mini quadcopter itself. It also includes just a ton of extra accessories. Get the remote controller, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, three pairs of spare of propellers, two microUSB cables, a gimbal protector, RC cables for USB-C, Lightning, and MicroUSB, a pair of spare control sticks, a two-way charging hub, and an 18W USB charger. It also comes with a carrying bag to make transporting your drone and your accessories easier.

The drone has a built-in camera that supports aerial photos of 12MP. It can also record video in 2.7K HD resolution. The 3-axis motorized gimbal helps stabilize the camera and delivers ultra-smooth footage every time. The lightweight of the drone helps it stay in the air longer, and you'll get up to 30 minutes of flight time per battery. With the accessories combo, you'll have several batteries to hot swap between. That means at least 90 minutes of flight time before you have to stop to recharge batteries.

The DJI Fly App gives you some advanced controls and lets you map fly zones. It works with both iOS and Android and you can access it from a wide variety of devices.