Running low on charging gear? Have you added a new phone or tablet to your household that needs some extra juice? Just want to complete the rounds of putting a wireless charger in every room of the house? Whatever you might need a wireless charger for, today is your day to grab one because Anker has several products on sale on Amazon in a one-day sale that is taking up to 36% off the price of some gear.

One day sale Anker wireless charging solutions Anker's PowerWave pad includes a space for wireless charging and for your Apple Watch to charge, and it's down to under $30 from a street price of $60. Get $10 off a wireless charging pad, save $8 on a 5-port Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, and more. Up to 36% off See at Amazon

The deals include Anker's Quick Charge 3.0 5-port wall charger on sale for $21.89 from a regular price around $30. This is a match for its lowest price ever, a price we've only seen it hit a couple of times in the past. And a wall charger like this is a great place to start because you'll need to plug in some of these other Anker devices into a device you know will give you the best speeds, and there's nothing faster than Quick Charge 3.0.

Grab the Anker PowerWave Alloy Pad on sale for $19.99 from $30. It's a simple device that's powered by USB-C and allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Android smartphone, and more. It can deliver up to 15W max charging speeds with up to 7.5W charging for the iPhone.

If you have a work phone and a home phone or you're sharing a nightstand, you can get Anker's PowerWave Dual Pad, a wireless charging pad that includes space for two smartphones. It's down to $29.59 at Amazon, which is $10 off its regular price. The only other time the pad has dropped this low directly was over Black Friday. You can charge two devices at once and still get up to 10W charging for Samsung phones and 7.5W charging for the iPhone.

Both charging pads can work with a phone's case as long as it's less than 5mm case. Plus, all Anker products come with an 18-month warranty.