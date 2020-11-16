Ahead of Black Friday, Woot is hosting a one-day sale on 2020 versions of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements discounting the software as low as $49.99. Considering each program goes for about $100 alone, you're saving half with these deals. You can go for either program alone for that price or get the double-pack for $74.99. Today's sale follows the recent release of the 2021 version and is for the disc-based version of the software so you'll have a physical copy shipped to you to be installed via a DVD drive.

If you have some photos and videos you'd like to edit, but you don't really know how and don't know how to get started, then a program like this is perfect for you. It makes editing super easy. You'll find step-by-step guided edits that help you learn how to do anything you want with your photos and videos. That includes adding special effects like black and white or animated sky. There are 78 different Guided Edits that cover everything from removing unwanted objects to creating time-lapse videos.

You can use the Adobe Sensei AI technology to automate tons of options while still putting your own personal touch on every photo. The intelligent photo editing can easily find the subject of your photos, allowing you to separate them from the background. If your photo is grainy because you shot it in low light, Elements can apply a Noise Reduction effect that makes it look enhanced.

Make a video collage. Build a photo slideshow. Turn your friends into memes with animated GIFs. You'll find there's a whole lot you can do with these programs.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.