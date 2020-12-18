Today only, Best Buy is offering the GoPro Hero8 Black action cam for just $249.99 today only. That's a $100 discount and the lowest we've ever tracked for it. To sweeten the deal further, it is also throwing in a $20 Best Buy e-gift card for you to spend at a later date. If you shop at Best Buy a lot, that's basically free money.

Amazon and B&H have also dropped the price of the Hero8 Black to $249, though you don't get the same bundled gift card freebie. The Best Buy deal is available for one day only, so we expect the price at other retailers will rise tonight as well.

For your next adventure GoPro Hero8 Black action camera Hero 8 Black records 4K video, takes 12MP stills, includes HDR support, and more. Record video in slow motion, use TimeWarp 2.0 for stabilized time lapses, and use HyperSmooth 2.0 for video stabilization. Save $100 and score a $20 Best Buy gift card. $249.99 $349.99 $100 off See at Best Buy

While the Hero8 has since been replaced by the Hero9 lineup, it is still a very capable device that offers great improvement over even older generations. More so than ever, the GoPro is designed to travel with you. It's a more pocketable design and has folding fingers at the base so you can easily swap mounts. The side door makes changing out the rechargeable battery that much faster, and the lens is twice as impact resistant. It can record videos in a max resolution of 4K with 60 fps and take 12MP still photos.

If you're using the GoPro the way it was meant to be used, you're probably running around or biking or doing something very active. That means image stabilization has to be a priority. The Hero8 uses HyperSmooth 2.0 to provide three levels of stabilization, including a boost that helps you get the smoothest video possible. The technology works at all resolutions and frame rates, and it features in-app horizon leveling as well.

Shoot time-lapse video that is super stabilized with TimeWarp 2.0. It can automatically adjust speed based on the motion, scene detection, and lighting. Slow it down in real time to focus on interesting moments and then speed it back up. Whether you're using photo or video, the camera has LiveBurst that records 1.5 seconds before and after every moment so you can find the perfect frame.