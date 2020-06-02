Apple Glass isn't a thing you can buy just yet, but for a lot of people, it already looks like a winner. If all the rumors are true, it will sell out very quickly when released. But Apple didn't just come up with the idea of smart glasses itself. Instead, the company looked at the past history of wearables and added the things it can do best to a pair of smart specs. Google needs to do the same thing.

The things that were good about Google Glass have gotten much better since 2012.

Google Glass version one was clearly labeled as an experiment, and on the consumer side, it turned out to be a failed one. Using Glass was a bit cumbersome, and because it housed a camera (a really bad camera), people had some privacy concerns whenever around someone who was wearing them. But it did some things really, really well.

The prism was a bit of an odd duck, but it worked well enough to show you rich notifications as if they were floating in front of your eyes. Basically, you had the same notifications as you would have directly on your phone and not just a scrolling bit of text with an icon as we see from some wearables. And you could tell Google Assistant to act on them, even though it wasn't even called Google Assistant back then.

Forget the touchpad; the best way to use Glass was with your voice.

You also had a heads up display for things like Google Maps navigation, and being able to actually see your next turn was a lot better than hearing a voice say it was coming up in 100 feet. You had a touch panel and a button, but the right way to use Google Glass was with your voice, and Glass was able to use all the personal information that you've been feeding Google for years to show you the right information at just the right time.