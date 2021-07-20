What you need to know
- Google is offering a one-year extended repair program for Pixel 4 XL devices with "certain power-related issues."
- The repair program only applies to devices purchased in the U.S., Singapore, Canada, Japan, and Taiwan.
- In case your Pixel 4 XL has any damage that could prevent Google from repairing it, the issue will have to be fixed before investigating the power-related issue.
Google has quietly announced a one-year extended repair program for Pixel 4 XL devices affected by battery issues (via 9to5Google). The repair program applies to Pixel 4 XLs bought in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan.
It will not apply to Pixel 4 XL devices purchased in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain or the UK. In these countries, eligible devices "will be processed as part of their normal two-year manufacturer's warranty."
Google says the following issues will be covered under the new extended repair program:
- Not able to turn on the phone
- The phone restarts or shuts down randomly without a manual restart or shutdown
- Charging with an adapter
- Wireless charging
- The phone's battery draining significantly faster than earlier in its use
You can check if your Pixel 4 XL is eligible for a free repair under the new program by taking it to your nearest uBreakiFix location. Aside from Google Pixel phones, uBreakiFix can also repair the best Android phones from other OEMs such as Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus.
Alternatively, you can initiate the process online through Google's repair center. In case your device isn't eligible, you will have to pay a fee to get your phone repaired. Google also warns that other issues such as a cracked screen will not be covered. If your Pixel 4 XL has a cracked screen or any other damage that might prevent Google from repairing it, you'll have to get it fixed before the power-related issue can be investigated.
