What you need to know
- Google will reportedly launch a new Nest Thermostat very soon.
- It is tipped to be priced at $129.
- The new thermostat will offer gesture controls, thanks to a sensor similar to the Soli system in Google's Pixel 4 series phones.
Google is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Nest Thermostat that will not only be more affordable than its predecessors, but will also offer gesture controls. According to Bloomberg, the new smart thermostat is likely to be released sometime "in the coming weeks."
The upcoming model is tipped to be priced at $129, which is $30 lower than the Nest Thermostat E. Like the Nest Thermostat E, Google's next smart thermostat will feature a plastic casing. However, some of the touch controls on the thermostat will be replaced by gesture controls.
As per people familiar with the new tech, the upcoming Nest Thermostat will be capable of reading user's hand gestures, thanks to a sensor similar to the Soli chip found in the Pixel 4 series phones. Users will be able to swipe their hand up or down in front of the device to adjust the temperature. Users will also be able to navigate menus by moving their hand toward or away from the smart thermostat.
Nest Thermostat E
Google's Nest Thermostat E comes with a minimalist design and is compatible with most HVAC systems. It can learn your heating and cooling preferences and make adjustments to ensure you stay comfortable and save energy at the same time.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New leak gives us our best look yet at the OnePlus 8T
Official renders showing the OnePlus 8T in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options have leaked ahead of the phone's unveiling on October 14.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price!
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 23 playable characters including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
These smart thermostats don't require a C wire
If you're going from an older thermostat to a new smart one, you may find that your system is without a C wire. If that's the case, you can install one, pay to have one installed, or simply grab one of these smart thermostats that doesn't need one.