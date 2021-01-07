What you need to know
- Google is making a new Nest Hub with Soli on board, as per a new report.
- The report also adds the upcoming Nest Hub will use the technology to track sleep.
- A Soli-equipped Nest Hub was spotted in the FCC this week.
Google may have stripped Soli from smartphones with the Pixel 5, but it's working at putting it to better use with other products. An FCC listing already leaked the upcoming Nest Hub with a Soli chip, but a new report from 9to5Google adds a little more detail to the story of the chip's inclusion.
Citing sources close to the matter, 9to5Google reports that the Soli radar technology would be used to power sleep tracking in this nest hub. Smart displays like this are often used as alarm clocks and bedroom speakers, so using Soli to help users track their sleep could stand out as a unique selling point.
It's a step up from what Google used Soli for in the Pixel 4, allowing users to change tracks and pause music by hovering over the screen — very cool but not very practical for a phone. 9to5Google speculates that Google could also enable such gestures on a smart display. The difference in this would be that smart displays are also used in the kitchen or at other times where your hand could be wet, making hover gestures more practical.
As for when Google could launch this new smart display, it could do so at Google I/O, usually set to take place around May. It could also do so at the now annual late summer #madebygoogle event.
Nest Hub Max
The Nest Hub Max is a smart display that has been designed for people who want a larger screen and much better audio than what the standard Nest Hub offers. It also has some clever camera features that you won't find on other smart displays.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pete Lau says OnePlus is trying to fix the worst thing about its phones
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has promised that its upcoming devices will have much better cameras than its current devices. The company is investing "huge resources" towards improving its cameras this year.
Lenovo's new Tab P11 tablet is the Galaxy Tab S7 you can actually afford
The Lenovo Tab P11 has just been announced, undercutting the Pro variant that was launched late last year. Accessories like the Keyboard Pack and Precision Pen 2 make the Tab P11 the ultimate work tablet for families on a budget.
Will you keep using WhatsApp after its big policy change?
Beginning February 8, all WhatsApp users will be required to share their data with Facebook. Do you plan on continuing to use the app once that change happens?
Amazon Echo accessories to make Alexa even better
No matter which Amazon Echo devices you own, there are plenty of helpful accessories to enhance your Alexa experience. Here are some of our favorites to compliment your Echo, whichever generation you have.