What you need to know
- Google's Fuchsia OS is starting to rolling out to the first-gen Nest Hub.
- The update does not introduce any functionality changes.
- Google could eventually incorporate Fuchsia into other products such as laptops and smartphones.
Google's Fuchsia OS has finally started rolling out to a consumer device, nearly five years after it made its first appearance online. As per a report from 9to5Google, the operating system is now hitting the first-gen Nest Hub.
Surprisingly, the Fuchsia OS update brings no significant changes to the Nest Hub. Since Google uses Flutter to build its smart display experience, the user experience will remain same even though the underlying OS is changing from Linux-based Cast OS to Fuchsia OS. Google says the Fuchsia update for the Nest Hub will roll out to users over the coming months. Initially, however, it will be limited to users in the Preview Program.
Google describes Fuchsia as a "production-grade operating system that prioritizes security, updatability, and performance." Google's Android and Chrome chief Hiroshi Lockheimer had already confirmed in 2019 that the operating system isn't meant to replace any of the company's existing operating systems.
Aside from Google's best smart displays, the operating system was also tested internally on the Pixelbook in 2018. More recently, Google proposed a new solution that would allow Fuchsia OS to run Android and Linux apps. For now, though, it remains unclear if Google plans to update its other Cast OS devices to Fuchsia.
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)
Google's second-gen Nest Hub may not be a huge upgrade over its predecessor, but it does come with better speakers and a Soli sensor for the Sleep Sensing feature. It also comes with a vibrant 7-inch screen that can automatically adjust its color temperature — thanks to an ambient EQ sensor.
