If you have a Nest thermostat that has power-related issues such as high battery drain, connecting a common wire (C wire) is the typical way to fix them. Now, however, you can solve such issues much more easily with the new Nest Power Connector.

The Nest Power Connector works as an alternative to a C wire and happens to be a lot more affordable than "hiring an electrician to install a new C wire through your walls." Installing the connector is also much easier than you might think. It doesn't require new wiring or drilling and easily attaches to your furnace, air handler, or zone controller.