  • Google has quietly released the Nest Power Connector as a C wire substitute for Nest Thermostats.
  • The Nest Power Connector doesn't need new wiring or drilling, which makes it extremely easy to install.
  • It is now available to pre-order in the U.S.

If you have a Nest thermostat that has power-related issues such as high battery drain, connecting a common wire (C wire) is the typical way to fix them. Now, however, you can solve such issues much more easily with the new Nest Power Connector.

The Nest Power Connector works as an alternative to a C wire and happens to be a lot more affordable than "hiring an electrician to install a new C wire through your walls." Installing the connector is also much easier than you might think. It doesn't require new wiring or drilling and easily attaches to your furnace, air handler, or zone controller.

While there are other third-party C wire adapters on the market, Google warns that some of them could potentially cause problems or even damage the best smart thermostats. The Nest Power Connector is compatible with the new Nest Thermostat, Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen), and the Nest Thermostat E. It is important to note, however, that the connector only works with 24 VAC systems.

The Nest Power Connector is now up for pre-order on the Google Store for $25. You can find detailed instructions on installing the connector here.

Google's new Nest Power Connector is a simple and affordable C wire alternative for Nest Thermostats. You can easily install it yourself, as there's no need for new wiring or drilling.