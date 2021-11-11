What you need to know
- A Google executive has confirmed that the company won't be launching a new Pixelbook in 2022.
- Google launched the original Pixelbook in 2017.
- It was rumored earlier this year that Google would release a Pixelbook 2 alongside the Pixel 6 series phones.
The long-overdue Google Pixelbook successor won't arrive before 2023. The news was revealed by a Google spokesperson during a Qualcomm press event in London, according to our colleagues at Trusted Reviews.
Chrys Tsolaki, retail partner manager for Chromebooks at Google, said that the company will not be releasing a new Pixelbook laptop in 2022. However, Tsolaki didn't rule out the possibility of a new Pixelbook launch beyond 2022.
Google's first-gen Pixelbook, which was released in 2017, offered high-end specs at a starting price of $999. Since even the best Chromebooks were priced much lower back then, the Pixelbook didn't exactly set the sales charts on fire.
In 2019, Google introduced the Pixelbook Go, a more affordable Chromebook with an optional 4K display. Since then, Google hasn't launched a new Chromebook. The Pixelbook Go, however, continues to be on sale. The original Pixelbook was discontinued in September last year.
Like the Pixel 6 series phones, Google's next Pixelbook could be powered by custom chips. Nikkei Asia reported in September that Google is currently working on new chipsets based on blueprints from Arm for Chrome OS devices.
The report also claimed that Google plans to start using the chips from around 2023. By making its own chips, Google apparently hopes to differentiate its products the same way Apple does.
