Nest users who haven't migrated to a Google account or enabled two-factor authentication will soon be required to do so to prevent unauthorized access to their account. Google has announced that starting this spring, Nest users will receive an email from account@nest.com with a six-digit verification code, whenever a new login is initiated. Without the code, Nest users will not be able to login to their accounts.

While two-factor authentication has been available for Nest users as an extra layer of protection for a long time, it was so far only optional. With two-factor authentication, Nest users who haven't migrated to a Google account will be safeguarded against automated attacks such as credential stuffing.

For greater security, however, the company recommends migrating to a Google account. In addition to two-factor authentication, a Google account will also provide you with additional security features such as suspicious activity detection and Security Checkup.

In December last year, Google had a security feature that allowed Nest users to know when someone logs into their account with login notifications. Google also resets accounts whenever any suspicious activity is detected.