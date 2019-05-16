More speed and features Samsung SmartThings Wifi Simple and strong Google Wifi Samsung SmartThings Wifi is a mouthful of a name but it has the features to back it up. In a rounded plastic shell with dual Ethernet ports, it looks good too. With fast AC1300 Wi-Fi speeds, Mu-MIMO, and a SmartThings hub built in, Samsung leaves out very little in this great mesh network starter. $118 at Amazon Pros AC1300

MU-MIMO

Small size

SmartThings Hub Cons Requires two apps for full control

Only two Ethernet ports Google Wifi brings powerful and robust mesh networking to an attractive circular package. This router supports fast Wi-Fi 5 standards and even brings along a couple of Ethernet ports on each unit. This is a great addition to a wired network or the base to your entire home network. $99 at Amazon Pros AC1200 speed

One app setup Cons No MU-MIMO

Only two Ethernet ports

Samsung SmartThings Wifi brings a ton of features and leaves nothing out when compared to Google Wifi. Google's product leans more into simplicity with only one app needed for connections but falls behind due to a lack of functions like multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output, or MU-MIMO that can help when a lot of devices are connecting. With a slightly higher top speed and a shorter stature, the Samsung SmartThings Wifi is the better product here.

Similar products with similar goals

When names as big as Google and Samsung enter a market like Wi-Fi routers, you can expect years of expertise in software and hardware to come together to make a strong product that benefits the company as a whole. Samsung takes this a little further building in a SmartThings hub to control a large number of compatible smart home devices. If you have a Samsung device, you've probably heard of SmartThings. There is an iOS app for both devices as well so setting these routers up from an iPad or iPhone is also possible.

Samsung SmartThings Wifi Google Wifi Wi-Fi speed AC1300 AC1200 MU-MIMO Yes No Ethernet 2 2 CPU 710Mhz quad-core 710Mhz quad-core RAM 512MB 512MB Storage 8GB 4GB

Samsung just edges out Google on the spec sheet with a couple of big wins in top Wi-Fi speed and support for MU-MIMO. These two features make sure that when the network fills up with a lot of Wi-Fi devices the connection stays consistent. Including them makes a lot of sense since Samsung sells a lot of Wi-Fi devices. Google still provides a strong experience for the vast majority of users that haven't fully converted to a smart home. Google Wifi also has a price advantage that will allow you to build a larger mesh network on a tight budget.

Google stays focused

Samsung makes very powerful software and the SmartThings platform can do so much more than most of its users will ever ask of it. Here is where Google Wifi makes a come back with a much more focused product that only really aims to get you connected and put you in control. This is plenty for a lot of people and if it weren't for the stronger speeds and device management features onboard the Samsung SmartThings Wifi router, Google would have made a comeback here at its lower price.

If you are a SmartThings user or want to build your smart home with Samsung then Samsung's router makes a ton of sense.

Curves and materials

Samsung makes a nice looking router in a small package with matte white plastic forming its rounded corners and sitting just over an inch tall. This type of design is consistent with the other devices in the SmartThings lineup but feels further away from it's bigger electronics. The Samsung Router has its small size as an advantage and can be tucked away out of view very easily.

Google, on the other hand, offers more consistency across its other products making the Google Wifi look at home next to a Google Home speaker or Pixel device.

When it comes down to actually buying a router for your home, the Samsung SmartThings Router is faster with support for more simultaneous devices. Google has a great design with a respectable speed and feature set but doesn't do enough to pass Samsung's offering. Samsung's solution is a no-brainer if you already use Samsung's smart home services and still provides stronger Wi-Fi speed and features even if you don't.

More speed and features Samsung SmartThings Wifi A SmartThings hub and a router Fast speed and support for Samsung's powerful SmartThings software make the Samsung SmartThings Wifi a strong choice for a mesh router. The small footprint of the device makes it easy to blend in any part of the house so you can be sure you get the best signal possible.

Simple and strong Google Wifi Wi-Fi is enough for this mesh At AC1200 speeds, Google Wifi provides a strong experience for the majority of internet users. With a cohesive matte white finish, this router will fit right in with Google's other smart home products such as the Google Home speakers.

