Google makes some great hardware, but it can also be a bit pricey and leave a sizable dent in your bank account. Most of the time if you want to save a few bucks, you'd be left waiting for a random sale for whatever device you're pining for.

However, Google now has a new way for you to get that tech you want without paying top dollar through its Certified Refurbished storefront.

Currently, the Pixelbook and Google Wifi 3-Pack are the only two available products. The Pixelbook is the Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $749. That's not the cheapest this model has ever been available for, but at least you can pick it up right now. That's better than waiting on some sporadic sale that may or may not happen.