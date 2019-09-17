What you need to know
- Google has begun selling refurbished hardware through its store.
- The Pixelbook and Google Wifi 3-Pack are the first two and only products available for sale.
- All devices sold have been renewed and feature a 1-year warranty.
Google makes some great hardware, but it can also be a bit pricey and leave a sizable dent in your bank account. Most of the time if you want to save a few bucks, you'd be left waiting for a random sale for whatever device you're pining for.
However, Google now has a new way for you to get that tech you want without paying top dollar through its Certified Refurbished storefront.
Currently, the Pixelbook and Google Wifi 3-Pack are the only two available products. The Pixelbook is the Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $749. That's not the cheapest this model has ever been available for, but at least you can pick it up right now. That's better than waiting on some sporadic sale that may or may not happen.
Chromebook
Pixelbook
Great Chromebook, better price
The Google Pixelbook is one of the best Chromebooks on the market with a stunning display and fantastic battery life. The one downside has been the price, but you can take the sting out of that by now buying it refurbished directly from Google.
The Google Wifi 3-Pack for $179, on the other hand, is at one of the best prices we've ever seen for the mesh Wi-Fi system, which can cover homes up to 4500 square feet.
Buying refurbished electronics to save money is nothing new, but until now, Google hardware was only available refurbished from third parties. Buying refurbished directly from Google comes with a host of benefits.
Mesh Wi-Fi
Google Wifi 3-Pack
Wi-Fi everywhere
A mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the best and easiest ways to seamlessly cover your entire home with wireless internet. The Google Wifi 3-Pack can help you accomplish this and by purchasing refurbished you can save some money at the same time.
First, Google says the "products undergo our rigorous quality control process to ensure each device lives up to Google standards." That includes inspecting the product, repairing, restoring, and cleaning the device to bring it back to "like-new" condition.
Next, the product goes through testing to "ensure everything works as it should." Finally, it is packed with "accessories that fit Google's standard." If that's not enough to ease your concerns of buying refurbished, each product also comes with a 1-year warranty.
Both devices are in limited quantities, so get them while you can. And buying directly from Google also means you can take advantage of its financing options, in case the price tag is still a little out of your budget.