Google's Shopping tab has been around for a while now, and while it's helpful here and there, it's been in need of an overhaul. Starting today in India, Google Shopping is getting the attention it deserves with a revamped UI and a bundle of new features.
The first thing you'll notice right off the bat is the all-new Shopping home page. Here, you can see any items you've recently viewed, products that Google thinks you'll be interested in, top deals, and more. If you've been looking at certain products, this is where you'll be alerted of any new price drops to help you get the best deal possible.
When you're just searching for products on Google and tap the Shopping tab, you'll get a list of related products. You can then filter these by certain categories, and tapping on an item will allow you to see its price, different styles it may come in, reviews, price comparisons, and more.
Speaking of search, Google Lens is also now an integrated part of the Shopping experience. Just open Lens, scan the product you're looking at (such as a pair of shoes or a dress), and it'll pull up its Google Shopping listing for you.
All of this newness is rolling out to users in India now with support for both English and Hindi. For users with lower-end phones, Google's also making a Google Shopping PWA (Progressive Web App).