Google's Shopping tab has been around for a while now, and while it's helpful here and there, it's been in need of an overhaul. Starting today in India, Google Shopping is getting the attention it deserves with a revamped UI and a bundle of new features.

The first thing you'll notice right off the bat is the all-new Shopping home page. Here, you can see any items you've recently viewed, products that Google thinks you'll be interested in, top deals, and more. If you've been looking at certain products, this is where you'll be alerted of any new price drops to help you get the best deal possible.