It's Google hardware leak day!
Right alongside fresh leaks of the Pixel 2 XL and new Google Home Mini, we also have information on a brand new Pixel-branded Chromebook from Google called the Pixelbook. Droid-Life has a couple of images and some information, pointing to a true successor to the first two Chromebook Pixels with high-end hardware and a relatively traditional laptop-like form factor.
The core differentiation from previous Chromebook Pixels is that the Google Pixelbook folds over into a tablet and has an optional $99 "Pixelbook Pen" stylus for input, not unlike the Samsung Chromebook Pro that was made in tight coordination with Google. The Pixelbook, however, is a top-end laptop with a purported starting price of $1149 for 128GB of internal storage. Additional storage bumps to 256GB at $1,399 and 512GB at $1,749 will also be available.
The available Pixelbook render shows a svelte laptop with relatively typical proportions and what could be a large speaker above the keyboard before the screen hinge. At this price a metal unibody is a good bet, there's a big trackpad, and the display looks to have the same sort of taller-than-most 3:2 aspect ratio. The now-conventional rotating screen points to the Pixelbook being a different hardware project from the previously rumored crazy 2-in-1 device Google is also apparently working on.
The early Chromebook Pixels were very clearly beloved by those who were willing to shell out the big dollars for an ultimate Chromebook experience, but with their high price they were hardly big sellers. It's interesting to see Google going back to the well again with super-high-end hardware and pricing for a Chromebook — a product category so many people currently associate with a $200-400 budget laptop.
We should expect to hear all of the details and explanation from Google at its October 4 event, where we'll also see the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones, Google Home Mini and maybe a few more treats as well.
Reader comments
I think I'll pass. It looks nice though.
Like the first two Chromebook Pixels, it looks really nice.
And like the first two Chromebook Pixels, they will sell five of them.
Phil will probably buy a couple of them for him and his kids. Jerry will buy the 5th.
:)
Providing they have them in stock! Maybe just like the Pixel, you order now and have it a year later!
Looks great. In a $200-$400 Chromebook market, I'm willing to splurge to $500, maybe even a bit more, for a nice Chromebook, given its functionality. Where does $1100 fit in? And what happened to not needing all that much storage on a Chromebook?
Unless I can unlock this and put some raw Linux distro on it to make it a "real" laptop, the Samsung options are still looking like Chromebook market leaders.
Why wouldn't you be able to put another Linux distro on it? Every Chromebook already allows that.
I got an expensive one as well ($ 500 CDN, 2 years ago), but this was because it's powerful, and I use it more as full Linux laptop than a Chromebook. I paid a premium to get the touch screen..............................
So glad I bought my Chromebook plus on sale for $350 when I did instead of waiting for this....
Not needing storage went away when Android apps arrived.
Google is finally getting all their ducks in a row.
Where is the Pixel C tablet leak? Seen that reduced on the play store, so that must mean a replacement is on the way too.
My instinct tells me that the Pixel C will be Google's last "pure" tablet, with their focus now only on convertibles.
Looks pretty nice, but I think I'll totally ignore it and get a Windows machine.
I mean, does chrome OS even have a dark theme?
But can you do python dev on it? Install conda?
Too expensive. Lovely huge bezels too. Have they lost the plot?
gotta have bezels on the screen if you expect people to hold this large device as a "tablet" when folded back.
How much RAM this will have ? Unless it goes like 16 GB or more, not worth that price in my opinion.
Insane price...
Dell XPS makes more sense.
Anyone want to take the over-under on how many of those $1700 models they sell? Lol
Seriously! 600$ between storage options...
Not sure how Google thinks they can get away with pricing a chromebook at the same level as Macs or premium windows devices. Chromebooks are limited devices, there's no way you can tell me one is worth $1,000+.
I really want to see Chrome OS either on a tablet or as a convertible with a detachable keyboard.
This confirms that Samsung will probably stay #1 Android hardware seller.
I've owned both versions of the Pixel chromebook, and they're the best laptops I've ever had (better than Macbook Pro, MS Surface Pro). I'll probably spring for the new one, too. I'm so glad they're continuing the line!