What you need to know The first renders of a rumored Google Pixel Watch have leaked.

The images show a watch case with a round design, slim bezels, and a single crown.

The Pixel Watch could launch at the upcoming Google I/O alongside the rumored Pixel Buds A.

Google has done much of the software work for Wear OS, but there hasn't been any hardware from the company. After years of rumors about Google launching its own Wear OS smartwatch to complement its Pixel smartphones, it appears we may actually be getting one. Well-known leaker Jon Prosser recently unveiled a series of renders that are purported to be the new Google Pixel Watch, known internally as "Rohan," and it looks like it could be one of the best Android smartwatches to release this year.