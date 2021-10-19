Google is introducing a new wireless charger for its Pixel lineup, the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). The new wireless charging stand is optimized for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and other Google hardware.

Compared to the first-gen Pixel Stand, the second-gen model ups the ante with 21W and 23W of wireless charging for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively, more than double the 10W provided by the original. This is better than many of the best wireless charging pads, although it can't match the 30W+ wireless charging support found on phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro. Still, it should prove adequate, especially when even most of Samsung's flagship smartphones charge at 25W via USB-C.

The faster speeds will be found on the main charging coil, which will also charge any non-Pixel smartphones 15W. The stand will also charge wearables like the Pixel Buds (2020) with the bottom coil at just 3W.

The Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features an active cooling fan that will keep the device cool while in use, so you won't have to worry about it heating up while watching videos. There are also different charging modes that can be automated or switched manually to adjust charging speed and fan noise, although Google claims the fan is "nearly silent."

Just like the first Pixel Stand, the new model supports the docked Pixel experience to turn the device into a smart display. That includes features like Google Assistant Visual Spotlight, Photo Frame, and easy-to-access home controls.