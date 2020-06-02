Google's latest quarterly "Feature Drop" for its Pixel phones has arrived, and unlike most updates it actually hit my Pixel 4 XL right away. Now that I've had a little time to take in the changes, here's what I'm seeing and appreciating in the latest update. Every Pixel user should get familiar with the Personal Safety app. It makes sense to lead with the improvements to the Personal Safety app. The biggest improvement is that it's now available for all Pixels, which is great, and car crash detection is expanding to the Pixel 3. I would love to see the app made available to all phones (with a reasonably modern version of Android), even if it had to lose a couple of the hardware sensor-based features, but this is a good start. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more The new headline feature is "safety check," which lets you set an emergency alert to be sent out after a specific amount of time has passed — between 15 minutes and 8 hours. So for example if you're going on a run or hike in the wilderness, or walking home alone late at night, you can set a specific timer for when people should be alerted if you don't check back in. Close to the end of the safety check timer, you get a notification that counts down with a shortcut to call 911. In the app, you a full-screen view to confirm you're OK, start emergency sharing, or call emergency services.

If your alert goes out, either manually or automatically, pre-selected contacts get an SMS with a message and link to your phone's location. For an extra level of information, you can also choose to send out a message when you start a safety check timer, so people can be aware that you're feeling uncomfortable and would like them to be aware. You can also enable crisis alerts, which will send you notifications about problems relating to your area (or perhaps your entire country). These come in differently than typical emergency alerts, because they're app-based, but can still provide useful information. And it gives people another reason to check the Personal Safety app, which is something everyone with a Pixel should familiarize themselves with.

Source: Google

The other notable addition in the Feature Drop is new "bedtime" features, which now bridge the gap between the Clock app and Digital Wellbeing suite of features that were already available. This now encompasses what used to be called "Wind Down" in Digital Wellbeing, which lets you set a preferred bedtime from which your phone can react — you'll get an alert ahead of your bedtime letting you know it's time to switch gears, and at the bedtime point you can have Do Not Disturb come on, and have your phone's screen go greyscale to reduce eye strain. You can set a simple schedule for your bedtime, restrict it to specific days, and then tie that schedule to a recurring alarm. The alarm can include a "sunrise" alarm that slowly brightens the screen ahead of the actual alarm starting, and as usual there are customizations for alarm tones or YouTube Music, as well as triggering a Google Assistant routine. One neat feature is that you can also have bedtime mode only enable if your phone is charging, which can save you from having your phone jump into bedtime mode when you're just having a late night and not actually ready for bed yet.