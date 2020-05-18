Integrates with Google Google Pixel Buds (2020) Integrates with Microsoft Microsoft Surface Earbuds The Pixel Buds integrate with Google Assistant and Android really well. They also feature a compact wireless charging case, and superior sound compared to the Surface Earbuds. $180 at Best Buy Pros Good battery life

Wireless charging case

USB-C wired charging

Compact charging case

Integration with Google Assistant Cons Comfort could be better

USB-C for wired charging

Integration with Microsoft 365

Can pair two devices at the same time

Good, bass boosted sound Cons Lacks wireless charging case

No active noise canceling

Sound not as great as Pixel Buds

Both the Pixel Buds (2020) and the Surface Earbuds are solid true wireless earbuds. The Pixel Buds integrate super well with Android and the Google Assistant. On the other hand, the Surface Earbuds integrates super well with Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook (on both Android and iOS). The Surface Earbuds also last quite a bit longer than the Pixel Buds.

Battle of the ecosystems

One of the biggest reasons to choose the Surface Earbuds over the Pixel Buds is battery life. The Surface Earbuds net you 8 hours of battery life on the buds side while the Pixel Buds only give you 5 hours. However, both sets of earbuds net you a total of 24 hours between both the buds and the case, which is always welcome.

Both the Pixel Buds and Surface Earbuds feature USB-C for wired charging, but only the Pixel Buds are capable of wireless charging. The Surface Earbuds don't offer wireless charging of any sort, which is unfortunate given their price.

In terms of sound, the Pixel Buds edge out the Surface Earbuds. The Surface Earbuds sound good but they are very bass boosted while lacking midrange and treble. The Surface Buds sound very hollow and lack detail in the higher ranges. The Pixel Buds are also pretty bass heavy, and while they lack in treble a bit, they are still able to maintain detail in those higher notes. However, the Surface Earbuds' companion app have a built-in equalizer that lets you customize the way your earbuds sound. The Pixel Buds don't have a native equalizer.

Google Pixel Buds (2020) Microsoft Surface Earbuds Battery life (buds) 5 hours 8 hours Battery life (case) 19 hours 16 hours Wireless charging case Yes No Hands-free digital assistant Yes No Built-in EQ No Yes

When it comes to comfort, neither set of earbuds will win awards. The Pixel Buds are really comfortable for short term use. They feature an integrated wing that isn't all that adjustable. After a few hours, the wing really starts digging into the top of your ear.

On the other hand, the Surface Earbuds are heavier than most true wireless earbuds out there. Just like the Pixel Buds, they're great for short term use, but they really start irritating your ears after several hours. I'd say the Surface Buds are more comfortable if you can deal with the weight of the earbuds.

Both the Pixel Buds and Surface Earbuds have their own unique features.

Both the Pixel Buds and Surface Earbuds have their own unique features. The Pixel Buds integrate super well with Android and the Google Assistant. They offer hands-free Google Assistant by simply just saying their trigger word. Using the Pixel Buds app (Android only for now) you can view the buds' battery life, find your earbuds if you happen to lose them, and more. Hopefully, an EQ will come in a future firmware update.

The Surface Earbuds allow you to pair up to two devices simultaneously as well, and with the app you can manage which two devices they are connected to. The Pixel Buds can only pair to one device at a time. You'll also need the app to update the Surface Earbuds' firmware.

One super nifty feature (depending on who you are) with the Surface Earbuds is that they can dictate PowerPoint and Word documents. The feature isn't perfect, and it caters to a very niche market. If you have the Surface Earbuds paired to an iPhone, they can also read out your emails if you have the Outlook app installed. The Surface Earbuds lack support for a hands-free digital assistant, though. No Google Assistant, Siri, or Microsoft's own Cortana. For that, you'll need to use a tap gesture on the actual earbuds to trigger your digital assistant.

To wrap things up, the decision is pretty easy if you already know which ecosystem you live in. The Pixel Buds are great if you absolutely need the Google Assistant 24/7. The Pixel Buds also feature wireless charging and better out of the box sound overall. However, they only get about half of the battery life of the Surface Earbuds (5 hours vs. 8 hours respectively) and don't offer a built-in EQ. However, the Surface Earbuds don't sound as good as the Pixel Buds (out of the box) and lack hands-free digital assistant support overall but are great if you use Outlook, PowerPoint, or Word.

