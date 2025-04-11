I used a half-dozen open earbuds until now, and I like these products; they somehow manage to deliver a rich and detailed sound with energetic bass — all without nestling inside the ear cavity. While there are several styles and designs in this emerging category, most manufacturers went with an ear hook design to position the audio driver just outside the ear cavity.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

SoundPEATS is taking a different direction. Its PearlClip Pro earbuds have a unique design that clips over the ears, and it somehow works. The design means it will be disorientating when you start using the earbuds — it took me a while to understand how to wear these correctly — but once they're nestled in your ears, they're pretty comfortable. These buds usually cost $69, but they're now on sale for just $42, and that's a great value.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Unlike most open earbuds, the PearlClip Pro nestle into the ear canal a little, but they're still much better in this area than regular earbuds. Coming in at 5.85g, they're on the lighter end of the scale, but I noticed a little strain around the lower portion of my ear lobe after wearing these buds for an extended amount of time. The fit does take some getting used to, and I'd recommend trying out the earbuds to see if you like the way they nestle around the ear.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central) (Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The unique way they're positioned around the ear means they look a little goofy at times, and in the two times I walked around with these on, I got quite a lot of stares. Interestingly, the earbuds don't have traditional left/right channels — they're interchangeable. The only other audio product I used that had this design was the Meze 99 Classics, so you don't have to worry if you're wearing the correct earbud in each ear.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The sound is pretty good; it has a 12mm driver and weighty bass along with a cleanly defined mid-range and articulated highs, and I didn't see any issues when listening to diverse genres. I will note that the positioning of the buds makes all the difference when it comes to sound quality, so you'll need to make sure they're slotted in just right.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Each bud has a tiny 35mAh battery, with the case housing a 350mAh battery. It takes an hour to charge the buds within the case, and two hours to charge the battery on the case itself. Battery life is quite decent too, with the buds lasting over five hours on a single charge.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The case itself doesn't stand out, but it is easily pocketable, and at 47g, it doesn't weigh much. You get IPX5 water resistance, so you can use these buds while running or exercising, and they don't wiggle out of the ear even while running. The PearlClip Pro gets a lot right, and while the fit definitely takes some time to get used to, I'll admit that they're much more comfortable than I initially imagined. If you want open earbuds with a unique design that stands out, should consider these.

