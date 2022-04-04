Google releases April 2022 Update for the Pixel 6 and others with bug fixes aplenty

What you need to know

Google has released the April security update for Pixel smartphones.

The update includes several bug fixes, among them are fixes for wireless charging and camera viewfinder issues.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro appear to be receiving the update alongside the rest of the eligible Pixel lineup.

April is upon us, which means Google Pixel smartphones are set to receive the latest monthly update patch. The April update includes the latest security patch along with several bug fixes for various Pixel models.

Google launched the stable version of Android 12L alongside the March update and feature drop for Pixel devices, making this the first update since the tablet-focused Android version was released.

As per the release notes, the most notable bug fixes for the April 2022 update include addressing problems with wireless charging on the Pixel 6 devices, some fixes for various UI bugs, and more. Below is the full list of bug fixes, some of which are exclusive to the Pixel 6 series:

Fixes for the Pixel 3a and later

User interface:

Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third party launchers *[1].

Fixes for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Battery & Power:

Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories *[2].

Camera:

Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview *[2].

Unlike previous months, Google appears to be launching the April update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro alongside the rest of the eligible lineup. This hasn't exactly been par for the course for Google's best Android phones, which have had to wait until weeks later before receiving the update, to the annoyance of those that purchased the phones.

To update your Pixel, navigate to Settings > System > System update and tap Check for update. It may take some time before it appears on your device, and Google states that it will arrive "over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device."