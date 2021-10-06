The Pixel 6 launch has Google talking to itself in adorable Twitter thread

Even the Android account chimes in, suggesting that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will run Android 12 at launch, although there was very little doubt that would be the case.

Following yesterday's announcement, Google's various Twitter accounts joined in on the conversation (via Reddit ) to show how they're getting ready for the launch.

After weeks of teasers and ad campaigns, we finally know when Google's next flagship will be fully unveiled. Now that Google has announced the official launch date for the Pixel 6 series, the company has taken to Twitter to have a little fun with itself.

It's a bit silly to see Google essentially talking to itself, but it's a cool representation of how its products and services can all work together to get the job done on any of the best Android phones.

As for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the devices will be officially unveiled on October 19, when Google will provide full details of the specs and capabilities of the phones and the new Tensor chip. And thanks to Google's interactive event page, you can add the launch date and time to Google Calendar with just a click.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for Android 12 to launch on current Pixel smartphones now that it's officially out of beta. However, Google says it will arrive "in the coming weeks" as the company puts "final touches" on the software experience for Pixels. Given how buggy the Android 12 beta has been, waiting a bit longer might be the right move.

The Android 12 update will likely arrive when the Pixel 6 reaches consumers, which is expected to be on October 28 during the Android Dev summit.