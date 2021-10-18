We're just a day away from Google's big fall hardware event, where the company will formally unveil the Pixel 6 series. While the vanilla Pixel 6 will succeed last year's Pixel 5, the Pixel 6 Pro will be a proper flagship that is likely to give the best Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi a run for their money. As confirmed by Google already, the Pixel 6 series phones will be powered by its custom Tensor chipset, which is expected to offer similar performance to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and Samsung's Exynos 2100 chips. The Pixel 6 phones will also bring significant upgrades in the camera department. The two phones will use a 50MP main sensor with improved low-light performance. The Pro model is said to include an impressive 48MP periscope lens with 4x optical zoom. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Another area where the upcoming Pixel 6 phones will be a step-up over previous Pixel phones will be charging speed. They are rumored to support 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging speeds. According to a recent leak, the Pixel 6 will start at just $599 in the U.S., while the Pro model is going to be available from $898. The phones are expected to go on sale from October 28. Some rumors suggest Google may even showcase its first foldable phone alongside the new Pixel 6 series. The device, which will likely be called the Pixel Fold, is tipped to have a 7.6-inch main display and the same Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 duo.