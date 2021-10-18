We're just a day away from Google's big fall hardware event, where the company will formally unveil the Pixel 6 series. While the vanilla Pixel 6 will succeed last year's Pixel 5, the Pixel 6 Pro will be a proper flagship that is likely to give the best Android phones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi a run for their money.
As confirmed by Google already, the Pixel 6 series phones will be powered by its custom Tensor chipset, which is expected to offer similar performance to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 and Samsung's Exynos 2100 chips.
The Pixel 6 phones will also bring significant upgrades in the camera department. The two phones will use a 50MP main sensor with improved low-light performance. The Pro model is said to include an impressive 48MP periscope lens with 4x optical zoom.
Another area where the upcoming Pixel 6 phones will be a step-up over previous Pixel phones will be charging speed. They are rumored to support 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging speeds.
According to a recent leak, the Pixel 6 will start at just $599 in the U.S., while the Pro model is going to be available from $898. The phones are expected to go on sale from October 28.
Some rumors suggest Google may even showcase its first foldable phone alongside the new Pixel 6 series. The device, which will likely be called the Pixel Fold, is tipped to have a 7.6-inch main display and the same Tensor chipset as the Pixel 6 duo.
The Pixel Fold isn't the only device that is rumored to be announced at the event. There's a possibility of a new pair of high-end Pixel Buds as well. While it remains to be seen if Google will be announcing new hardware besides the Pixel 6, the company looks set to introduce a new subscription service called Pixel Pass. The service will allow customers in the U.S. to get a Pixel 6 with an extended warranty, Google One Cloud storage, Play Pass, YouTube Premium, and Google Fi service for a single monthly fee.
The Pixel 6 launch event is scheduled for October 19 at 1 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the unveiling live on Google's dedicated event page and the official Made by Google YouTube channel.
