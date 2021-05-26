What you need to know
- More details about the Pixel 6 chipset have been revealed.
- The chip will reportedly fall below the Snapdragon 888 in terms of power and feature a Mali-G78 GPU.
- Details about the Pixel 6 displays have also emerged.
More details about the alleged Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 "Pro" have emerged, providing a better idea about the chipset and possibly the displays of the devices.
Google's GS101 Whitechapel chipset that is rumored to power the device will reportedly not match the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in terms of power. According to leakers Max Weinbach and Yogesh, it will be built on a 5nm process, and its power will be closer to that of the Snapdragon 870.
Google will apparently lean on machine learning and AI power its upcoming flagship smartphones, which has been largely expected of the rumored Google Silicon.
It's also been rumored that Samsung is building the chip. So far, everything points to the Pixel 6 chipset featuring a Mali-G78 GPU, the same GPU found in devices like the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Another leaker found "evidence" (via XDA Developers) of the GPU on the Google Issue Tracker, which points to a "P21" device and the Mali-G78 GPU, although the core count and clock speed are unknown.
Yogesh has stated that the GPU "performs well under pressure," although early comparisons may dispute that claim.
As far as the display goes, the Pixel 6 has been said to feature a 6-inch display, with Weinbach stating earlier this week that it will be a FHD 120Hz panel. He also says that the 6.4-inch display on the Pixel 6 "XL" will be a QHD 120Hz panel to match some of the best Android phones on the market. The larger Pixel will also reportedly come with a 5,000mAh battery.
A release date for the devices is still unclear, but Weinbach expects the new Pixel 6 smartphones to launch around October or November, depending on the effects of the current chip shortage. They are expected to launch alongside the rumored Google Pixel Watch.
