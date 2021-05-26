More details about the alleged Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 "Pro" have emerged, providing a better idea about the chipset and possibly the displays of the devices.

Google's GS101 Whitechapel chipset that is rumored to power the device will reportedly not match the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in terms of power. According to leakers Max Weinbach and Yogesh, it will be built on a 5nm process, and its power will be closer to that of the Snapdragon 870.

Google will apparently lean on machine learning and AI power its upcoming flagship smartphones, which has been largely expected of the rumored Google Silicon.

It's also been rumored that Samsung is building the chip. So far, everything points to the Pixel 6 chipset featuring a Mali-G78 GPU, the same GPU found in devices like the Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Another leaker found "evidence" (via XDA Developers) of the GPU on the Google Issue Tracker, which points to a "P21" device and the Mali-G78 GPU, although the core count and clock speed are unknown.