What you need to know
- Google is issuing a day-one update for Pixel 6 devices.
- The update will be necessary in order to get all the device features.
- It should automatically install after completing setup, although it may take some time to complete.
Google wants to make sure that you're getting the most out of your brand new Pixel 6, so it's pushing out a day-one update that will be available out-of-the-box.
9to5Google spotted a community support post detailing the update, which is apparently necessary in order to get all of the features, although the post doesn't specify exactly what the update brings.
According to the post, the update should automatically download once the setup process is complete, although it can take up to 50 minutes, depending on your connection. That should give you plenty of time to futz around with the device before having to reboot it.
If it doesn't automatically download or prompt you to install, you can check for updates by navigating to Settings > System > System update > Check for update.
The update should bring your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro to build version SD1A.210817.036. If you're on Verizon, the build number after the update should read SD1A.210817.036.A8, likely due to the extra mmWave 5G. To check the build number, navigate to Settings > About phone > Build number.
While it's not clear what features are arriving with this update, our review units have already been updated with the new software, so you'll get the same relative experience as you see in our reviews. That includes all the cool AI features and camera enhancements that are all powered by the new Google Tensor chip.
The post notes that some updates may not arrive until October 28, which is the day Pixels arrive in stores, so there should be little delay.
The post also notes that you should update your key apps in the Play Store, many of which have "new features and improvements for Pixel 6," which you may not find on any of the best Android phones outside of Google's latest flagships.
The new best
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Hold onto this one
The new Pixel 6 Pro is Google's best smartphone to date, thanks to its smooth 120Hz display, powerful Tensor chip, and versatile triple camera setup that gets you really close to the action without sacrificing quality. It comes running Android 12 and is guaranteed support for the next five years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
