Pixel fans may not have to wait much longer for the next release. The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly made its way to the FCC, which could indicate an imminent launch.

The filing for the device was spotted by Android Police and apparently shows a few different variants of the device. One has the model number G1F8F and lists more sub-6 5G bands than the others, which could suggest that it's a U.S. model given the presence of CDMA, which is still (for now) in use on some of the best 5G networks. Interestingly, there's no mmWave support listed here.

There are two additional models present, GR0M2 and G4S1M, which could be international models. The latter model has been previously named as a Japanese variant of the Pixel 5a.

Google previously confirmed that the Google Pixel 5a would launch in the U.S. and Japan, although did not mention additional markets, so we'll have to see if the company surprises us with a broader launch.

These other models have reduced 5G support, with many of the bands disabled by software. CDMA has also been disabled, while additional LTE bands have been turned on.