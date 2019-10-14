Thanks to the slew of Pixel 4 leaks that hit the web recently, there is almost no detail about the upcoming smartphones that remains a mystery at this point. A fresh Pixel 4 leak has now surfaced on Reddit , just a day before the 'Made by Google' hardware event in New York City. The latest leak reconfirms some of the key specs of the Pixel 4, along with the accessories that will be included in the box.

As with previous Pixel phones, the Pixel 4's rear side is highlighted in the retail packaging, with the Google "G" logo above it. On the back of the box, we see a real world image of the smartphone with the "#teampixel" hashtag.

The retail box also confirms the Pixel 4 will have a 5.7-inch sized display and come with 64GB of onboard storage. Along with a Pixel 4, the retail box will include an 18W USB-C power adapter, charging cable, and a quick switch adapter. Weirdly, however, the Pixel 4 will not include free earbuds or a USB-C to 3.5mm converter in the box.

Both the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were briefly listed by Best Buy on its website this past weekend, confirming pretty much all their key specs. The smaller phone will have a 5.7-inch OLED Smooth Display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch panel with the same 90Hz refresh rate but upgraded Quad HD+ resolution. Google's Pixel 4 series will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, dual 12MP + 16MP rear cameras, 8MP selfie camera, Face Unlock, Motion Sense, and 6GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 4: Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and News!