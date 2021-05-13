Getting your hands on a new Android phone doesn't have to break the bank. With today's deal on the Google Pixel 3, you can even get your hands on one of Google's own-brand devices for just $160. While it may no longer be the most recent Pixel offering, it's still a compact and powerful phone and this price is around $40 less than what it retails for these days.

Unlike a lot of Woot deals, the Pixel 3 on sale today is offered brand new and with a 1-year warranty. The phone is a Verizon model though it is unlocked to work with all the major U.S. carriers.

Stock Android Google Pixel 3 (Unlocked) Woot has the unlocked Google Pixel 3 on sale right now in brand new condition for just $160, though the deal ends tonight. This model features 64GB storage and comes with a 1-year warranty. $159.99 $200.00 $40 off See at Woot

The Google Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch OLED display, 64GB capacity, and 4GB RAM, along with a powerful Snapdragon 845 processor. It's also equipped with a 12MP rear camera that has awesome features like Night Sight and Top Shot, plus dual selfie cams with wide-angle and portrait capabilities. It has front-facing stereo speakers, a USB-C port, and even offers IP68 water resistance. For an in-depth look at the device, be sure to look over our original Pixel 3 review which details all of its features and specs.

It's worth noting that the Pixel 3 offered by Woot today has a locked bootloader. If you'd prefer an unlocked bootoader, you could instead take a look at Woot's deals on the Pixel 3XL with prices from $215.

There have been quite a few models of the Google Pixel since the Pixel 3 was released, though it's still an excellent pick for those looking for a budget device these days. Then again, if you have a bit more in your budget for a new phone, you could consider moving up to the recently released Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a.

While you won't find any deals that drop the price as low as today's offer on the Pixel 3, there are still a handful of ways to save on the newer devices too which we mention in our guides to the best Pixel 5 deals and Pixel 4a deals.

Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can have your order shipped for free there by signing in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.