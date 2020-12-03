The Google Photos app on Android has gained a new feature that lets you relive your memories. As reported by the folks at XDA Developers, Google Photos v5.52 comes with a live wallpaper option that allows you to cycle through stored photos on your phone's home screen.

To start using the feature, you'll need to make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos app installed on your phone. Once you update the Google Photos app from the Play Store, you will be able to access the new live wallpaper option in the stock wallpaper picker on your device. After you select the Memories live wallpaper, you'll see a preview pane showing how your stored photos will appear on your home screen. To apply the live wallpaper, tap on the "Set wallpaper" button in the bottom right corner.

Unfortunately, however, Google isn't giving users any control over the images that are shown as wallpapers. Whether Google plans to add more customization apps to the Memories live wallpaper feature in the near future, is something that remains to be seen. There is also no word yet on when the feature will begin rolling out to iOS users.

