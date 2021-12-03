What you need to know
- Google Photos' Locked Folder feature has started rolling out to more Android phones.
- The feature lets users save private photos and videos to a folder protected by their device screen lock.
- You will find the Locked Folder option inside the Utilities section of the Google Photos app.
Earlier this year, Google's Pixel phones became the first devices to get Google Photo's Locked Folder feature. Nearly six months after rolling out to Google's best Android phones, the feature is finally making its way to more Android devices (via Android Police.
As per reports, the Locked Folder feature has started showing up on several Samsung, OPPO, and OnePlus phones within the "Utilities" section of the Google Photos app. It is likely that the feature will expand to even more Android phones in the coming weeks.
As you'd expect, items moved to the Locked Folder will not be backed up to the cloud. In case the items that you move to the locked folder have already been uploaded, they will be deleted in the cloud and will only be available on your phone. Photos and videos that you move to the Locked Folder will also no longer appear in your Photos grid, memories, or albums. Other apps installed on your device with access to your media won't be able to access them either.
To set up the feature for the first time, open the Google Photos app on your phone and head over to Library > Utilities > Locked Folder. Next, tap "Set up Locked Folder" and follow the on-screen instructions.
It is worth noting that all items saved in the Locked Folder will be deleted if you uninstall the Photos app or clear the app data. To ensure that doesn't happen, you should save them before you uninstall Google Photos or make other changes.
As announced by Google last month, the Locked Folder feature will also be available on iOS before the end of the year.
Here are the first 9 things to do with that Pixel 6 you bought Black Friday
Google has made the initial setup of a Pixel relatively painless these days, but that initial tutorial and then installation of all your old apps don't quite get everything set up perfectly. If you picked up a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro during the insane carrier deals on Cyber Monday or Black Friday, here's what to do with it first.
Cyber Monday proved you should never recycle your old smartphone for free
Recycling old phones is great for the environment. But an OEM or carrier will recycle your obsolete tech for you, and give you a new phone in the process.
Google's early Christmas gift is a ton of new Android features
Google has announced a bevy of new features for its Android apps and services that are arriving on devices starting today.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!