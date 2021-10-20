What you need to know Google continues to struggle with inventory for Pixel 6 preorders.

Interested parties can now sign up for a waitlist.

Once the model selected is in stock, an email will be sent to notify you.

To say that the Pixel 6 pre-ordering process was a frustration, would be an instant contender for "understatement of the year." Interested parties were met with an array of errors ranging from the standard "501. It's not you, it's us" to random "R" errors when you finally were able to reach checkout. Things to be a bit more stable at the time of this writing, but it's clear that Google deplenished its initial stock rather quickly.

Now, if you try and place a preorder for the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro of your choice, you have the option to sign up for a waitlist. Currently, it appears as though you can go through and place an order for any unlocked Pixel 6 variant. However, the only Pixel 6 Pro option available at the time of this writing is the base Stormy Black model with 128GB of storage. The rest of the options show an 'Out of stock - continue to waitlist' message. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more When you go through the process on Google's online storefront, you can select the color and configuration that you want. And then when you reach the end of the line, you'll be greeted with a "Join Waitlist" button. After tapping that, the site will show you a prompt that you will be notified once the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro model becomes available.

If you flat-out gave up on trying to preorder through Google, all hope is not lost. Looking around, you can still get both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from either Amazon or Best Buy. We have seen a "Not Available" button appear through Best Buy, but Amazon seems to be a pretty good bet for many. Considering that the Pixel 6 could dethrone the Galaxy S21 as the best Android phone of the year, you'll definitely want to get your hands on one sooner rather than later. Given that this is the most ambitious phone to come from Google since the original Pixel, it comes as no surprise to see issues with inventory. And based on our first impressions, the wait will be well worth it.