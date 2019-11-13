What you need to know
- Google Opinion Rewards is an app that allows you to earn credits for the Play Store by taking surveys.
- Credits earned will expire one year after they have been earned.
- The app will soon have the ability to notify you when credits are going to expire on your account.
Google Opinion Rewards is a fantastic and easy way to earn some Google Play credits by taking surveys that can then be used to purchase apps, movies, music, and games on the Play Store. However, the one downside is that the credits expire one year after they have been issued, and there is no way to view when they will expire within the app.
To make matters worse, last week a user on Reddit reported losing $63 in one day. That's highly unusual, as accumulating that much credit in one year let alone one day would be pretty near impossible. It appears this may have gotten the attention of Google, because today there is now a notice in the Google Opinion Rewards app which reads:
Did your Play balance drop? Google Play credits received from answering surveys expire one year after issue. If you have recently seen an unexpected drop in your Google Play balance, please visit the Help Center for details.
There is then a link to an updated Google support page for Google Opinion Rewards which highlights that Google is "currently making updates to give you notice of impending expiration." That's great news for all of us who currently use the program and don't want to let our credits we earned go to waste.
Until Google implements a way to notify us of when credits expire, you can check the date of when your credits will next expire from the Play Store app. Simply swipe open the overflow menu from the left or use the hamburger button and choose "Payment methods." On the next screen, you'll see your Google Play balance at the very top with a date showing when the next deduction will happen. Unfortunately, it doesn't give you any more info such as how much will be deducted at that time.
