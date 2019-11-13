Google Opinion Rewards is a fantastic and easy way to earn some Google Play credits by taking surveys that can then be used to purchase apps, movies, music, and games on the Play Store. However, the one downside is that the credits expire one year after they have been issued, and there is no way to view when they will expire within the app.

To make matters worse, last week a user on Reddit reported losing $63 in one day. That's highly unusual, as accumulating that much credit in one year let alone one day would be pretty near impossible. It appears this may have gotten the attention of Google, because today there is now a notice in the Google Opinion Rewards app which reads: