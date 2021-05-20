Google is opening up its first physical retail store in New York City.

Google today announced the opening of its first retail store. Located in the Chelsea part of New York City, the store will be a retail hub for people interested in Google's hardware products. This means you can go there to try out the newest Pixels, listen to the sound of the latest Nest smart speakers, click-clack on the best Chromebooks, and so on. For Pixel owners, Google is also adopting one of the best parts of the Apple experience — on-site customer service. The company says you'll be able to go there, get your device checked out, and have it repaired with minimal fuss. They'll even offer workshops and how-tos throughout the year to help you get the best out of your device.

At the moment, Google is still mindful of COVID-19. This means you'll need to wash your hands, wear a mask, and socially distance while in the store. There'll also be a limitation on customer numbers in the stores, and surfaces would be cleaned multiple times — though the company notes its health and safety procedures could shift depending on the CDC guidelines.