Google and uBreakiFix are teaming up to support first line responders amid the current crisis. These include law enforcement, police officers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and nursing home and hospital staff.

Members of this profession will be able to have their Pixel phone repaired for free. This covers any type of damage, ranging from broken screens to liquid damage that woud typically not be covered by warranties. As long as they had their work ID, they'd be able to go to any of uBreakiFix's 500 participating U.S. locations. Mindful of social distancing, the company offers curbside service in addition to carry in service.

Eddie Trujillo, uBreakiFix Vice President of Partnerships said:

At uBreakiFix, we know that 'together' is the only way to get through this We're grateful to work with our friends at Google to honor those serving on the frontlines of this crisis. We know that a broken smartphone is more than just an inconvenience right now, and it's our privilege to do what we can to help first responders and healthcare heroes stay connected to what matters most during this time."

The company has also teamed up with Samsung to provide free repairs to Galaxy phones. Both offers will last through June 30.