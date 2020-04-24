What you need to know
- Google and uBreakiFix have teamed up to offer free repairs to Pixel owners who are also first responders or healthcare workers.
- Eligible workers get one free repair, no matter what kind of damage or device it is.
- Samsung owners can also take advantage of a similar deal.
Google and uBreakiFix are teaming up to support first line responders amid the current crisis. These include law enforcement, police officers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and nursing home and hospital staff.
Members of this profession will be able to have their Pixel phone repaired for free. This covers any type of damage, ranging from broken screens to liquid damage that woud typically not be covered by warranties. As long as they had their work ID, they'd be able to go to any of uBreakiFix's 500 participating U.S. locations. Mindful of social distancing, the company offers curbside service in addition to carry in service.
Eddie Trujillo, uBreakiFix Vice President of Partnerships said:
At uBreakiFix, we know that 'together' is the only way to get through this We're grateful to work with our friends at Google to honor those serving on the frontlines of this crisis. We know that a broken smartphone is more than just an inconvenience right now, and it's our privilege to do what we can to help first responders and healthcare heroes stay connected to what matters most during this time."
The company has also teamed up with Samsung to provide free repairs to Galaxy phones. Both offers will last through June 30.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new phone. Are DxOMark camera scores one of them for you?
The new iPhone SE can be just as good of a Google phone as any Android
Before you burn this article with your hot takes in an online flame war, just hear me out. Google makes some of its best apps on iOS (in fact, they're some of the best apps on iOS, period). So why can't you call the new $400 iPhone SE a great Google phone? I think you can!
Facebook is reportedly planning to sell personalized ads in WhatsApp
According to a new report, Facebook wants to sell targeted ads in WhatsApp once it merges all its major messaging platforms.
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.