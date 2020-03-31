When we reviewed the Google Nest Hub Max late last year, it scored four and a half out of five stars for adding some fine enhancements to a device that we already love. The Nest Hub Max is bigger, louder, and more powerful than its predecessor, the Nest Hub, and a bit more expensive as well. Though normally priced at $229.99, Verzion has a deal on the 2-pack of the Nest Hub Max for just $328.97 when you add two to your cart as well as any $10 filler item. That means you're paying only $99 extra for the second Nest Hub Max, and Verzion will even toss in a $50 gift card for free! Take a look at the steps below on how to complete the offer for more information.

Verizon's latest deal on the Google Nest Hub Max saves you 30% on a pair, though you'll need to add two to your cart as well as a $10 filler item to activate the discount. Once your purchase is complete, you'll want to visit Verizon's Digital Rebates Center. There you can enter promo code MARCH50 along with the required information to receive your $50 gift card, though you'll want to be aware it can take up to about four weeks to arrive.

Google's Nest Hub Max features a large 10-inch HD display that lets you check on the weather, view YouTube videos, or even watch live TV. You can video call friends and family members, ask the Google Assistant for information, control compatible smart home devices and more. The possibilities continue to grow, and the best part is that the Nest Hub Max is just the right size to fit on your kitchen counter, bedside table, or practically anywhere else.

For more details on the Nest Hub Max, be sure to check out our full review of the device from last November.

