If you're the proud owner of a brand new Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you might want to hold off on pressing that update button for the Google Photos app. The latest version of the app, version 5.67, seems to have been erroneously pushed out by Google and, according to some users on Reddit, has completely removed the beloved Magic Eraser feature.

If you noticed the feature was missing and were worried that you might have done something wrong, don't worry, it's easily fixable. More than likely, this version was intended for Android phones that aren't a Pixel 6 but appears to have been erroneously pushed by Google.

There's no telling how many people have received the update but, if you were one of the unlucky ones who already got the app update, you can uninstall said update by heading into the Google Photos app properties, selecting the three-dot overflow menu on the top right, and selecting uninstall updates. See how to do that in the image below.