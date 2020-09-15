What you need to know
- Google is launching YouTube Shorts, a new short-video format on the streaming video service.
- The format is reminiscent of popular short-form video app, TikTok.
- YouTube Shorts will roll out first in India in beta, where TikTok is banned.
Google has announced YouTube Shorts, a new video experience for YouTube that's similar in implementation to TikTok. It's a "new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones", Google says. Creators can shoot short videos of up to 15 seconds, add music to fit, and have it displayed on a vertically scrolling section of the YouTube app. Google says that creators will have a lot of control over the creation experience, including a multi-segment camera for stringing a series of short video together, speed controls, a timer, and the aforementioned music soundtrack.
TikTok has seen its fair share of controversy in the past few weeks. Most recently, it has been threatened with a ban in the U.S. There's something to be said about Google launching its TikTok inspired service in Indis, where the service has already been banned. The format itself is nothing novel, Vine did it first, after all, and its revamp Byte still ties tor recapture its lost magic. More recently, Facebook is still trying to capture TikTok's audience with Instagram Reels.
Where YouTube Shorts could excel is its algorithm. YouTube's algorithm is notorious for serving users content it thinks they'll like without discernment. That's essentially what TikTok's For You Page does. Google notes that its "new watch experience that lets you easily swipe vertically from one video to the next, plus discover other similar short videos," another interface quirk borrowed from TikTok and Reels.
YouTube Shorts is rolling out first to India, and then globally over the next few months.
Streaming service free trials: Use these deals to avoid paying anything
[Review] The Lenovo Chromebook C340-15 supersizes the best compact Chromebo
After nailing the compact Chromebook category, it’s no surprise that Lenovo took what they learned and used it to make a big-screen Chromebook with the same sensibilities and reliability. It’s not a showstopper, but it is a Chromebook that should easily get you through the next five years.
Samsung may soon introduce a new line of camera-centric budget phones
If a new report is to be believed, Samsung is launching a new Galaxy F line of budget phones to regain its lost market share in India. The first Galaxy F series phone is likely to be announced next month.
How one little-known project is helping your Chromebook last longer
Chromebooks are the only laptops left that come with an explicit expiration date, but that might not be true much longer if Google's Lacros project has its way. Here's why breaking Chrome out of Chrome OS is great news for older Chromebook users.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.