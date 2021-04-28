Google's annual developer conference is only a few weeks away, but there's already a lot to be excited about. We continue to speculate about what to expect at Google I/O 2021. Fortunately, Google is helping out a bit with the speculation thanks to the event schedule that's just been released.

Amongst the keynotes, meetups, and workshops, there's quite a lot going on. Fortunately, those that already registered and selected their interests will have certain sessions marked as "suggested for you." Google also has curated schedules based on different topics or interests, and sessions can also be favorited to create your own personal schedule. Many of the sessions seem to overlap, making it very difficult to get to all of them.

One highlight includes sessions on Wear OS and developing Tiles for the platform. Google recently opened up the Tiles feature to third-party developers, which could help bring more functionality to the platform. There is also a session on foldables and large screens, something that Google has been working with Microsoft to improve for devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Surface Duo. Of course, there will be plenty of Android 12, which is currently in its third and final developer preview and is expected to hit beta when the conference begins.

Google I/O 2021 will commence on May 18 with an opening keynote at 1 pm ET. Even if you don't attend any of the breakout sessions, the keynote is always fascinating to watch and highlights many updates and features that will reach the best Android phones later this year.