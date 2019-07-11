Google began rolling out the latest Android Q Beta 5 on Wednesday, bringing a revamped gesture navigation system, a new swipe gesture to summon the Google Assistant, as well as a few tweaks to third-party launchers. The company has now issued an update on Reddit announcing that it has decided to temporarily pause the OTA rollout in order to fix an issue related to installing updates.

We're aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 5 related to installing updates. We've temporarily paused Beta 5 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide this post once the issue is resolved.

Google is currently investigating the issue and is likely to come up with a new update soon. Interestingly, this is the second time that Google has had to temporarily pause the rollout of a beta Android Q release. Google had to pause the OTA rollout shortly after it released the Android Q Beta 4 last month after several Pixel 3 owners complained that they were unable to install the update. A new build of Android Q Beta 4 was then released as an over-the-air (OTA) update a few days later.

While the OTA rollout has been temporarily halted, it is still possible to get the latest Android Q Beta on your Pixel phone by manually flashing the OTA update using your computer. However, it is important to note that you will not receive OTA updates automatically if you manually flash the update.

Android Q: Everything you need to know!