Google has rolled out a new update for the Fit app that allows you to browse your health and fitness stats from your connected apps in a single location, thanks to the new "Browse" tab.

The update is part of version 2.61 of the app, and it introduces a better way of managing your data than the previous iteration. The new Browse tab organizes your data into six categories: Activity, Body measurements, Vitals, Nutrition, Sleep, and Cycle tracking. The new interface makes it easier to access your health and fitness data in one of the best fitness apps for Android.

Prior to this change, you had to dig through the app's homepage in order to locate the right cards and tap the floating action button before you could log your sleep data or heart rate, for example. Now, if you want to find a specific type of data, you can use the Browse tab or the new search bar at the top of the updated app.