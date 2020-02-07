"Google Duo is the best video calling service you're not using." That's what we've been telling anyone who'll hear us, but Google is constantly working on making the service even better. And a year after it launched Duo on the web, the company is apparently working to improve the web app's multitasking credentials.

That's according to the folks at 9to5Google, whose sources claim work is underway on adding picture-in-picture mode to Duo's web app. The feature is expected to roll out in the "next couple [of] months," and will be available on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge first.

It's unclear if, or when, other browsers will receive support, though hopefully, Chromium-powered alternatives such as Vivaldi and Brave will be able to avail the feature on day one.

Google's also made inroads in making the app more accessible to web users, by removing the requirement for a phone number during the sign-up process. It recently also added the ability to send personalized notes to callers if you can't get to their call immediately.