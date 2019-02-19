Between Samsung's Unpacked event and MWC, February's proven to be a pretty big month for tech announcements. Now, Google's confirmed that it's holding its own event on March 19 in San Francisco.
The invite doesn't reveal much, simply inviting people to "gather around" and noting that "all will be revealed at the Google Keynote."
So, what in the world will Google be talking about at this event? Most likely, this is where we'll get new details on Google's cloud gaming service.
Looks like Google's finally going to show off what it's been doing with all that money it's spending on video games pic.twitter.com/3zAljY1WWh— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 19, 2019
Google tested its technology with users late last year with Project Stream, and following a pretty successful run, now would be a good time for Google to unveil more details about where it goes from here. Perhaps even more important, the conference is taking place during the annual Game Developers Conference.
