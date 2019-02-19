Between Samsung's Unpacked event and MWC, February's proven to be a pretty big month for tech announcements. Now, Google's confirmed that it's holding its own event on March 19 in San Francisco.

The invite doesn't reveal much, simply inviting people to "gather around" and noting that "all will be revealed at the Google Keynote."

So, what in the world will Google be talking about at this event? Most likely, this is where we'll get new details on Google's cloud gaming service.