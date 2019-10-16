While Google had its big event yesterday showing off all of its latest and greatest hardware, it was also quietly retiring some of its least popular products. Two of the most prominent products we saw join the Google graveyard included the original Pixel Buds and Daydream View headset.

The Pixel Buds weren't much of a surprise considering Google announced the new truly wireless Pixel Buds, but it did come a little early since those won't be ready until Spring 2020. Daydream View is another that didn't take us by surprise. Even the Pixel 3a phones that were released in May didn't support Daydream, and several other phones have foregone adding support in the past year, including Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Note 10.

The next Google product to bite the dust now includes Google Clips. The tiny AI-powered camera was Google's little experiment in allowing an algorithm to be your photographer.

The idea was simple enough — you place the Google Clips camera down in an area where interesting things happen, you go about your business, and it will photograph the event for you. Later, you get to browse the images and relive the memories without all the hassle of being the photographer for the day.

Unfortunately for Google, the idea didn't take off. And if you're anything like me, you probably forgot it even existed. It was an interesting experiment, but maybe consumers were put off by the cost, didn't fully understand it, or just didn't like having a camera they had no control over. Either way, it has been removed from the Google Store and joins the list of recently retired Google products.