What you need to know
- Google Assistant is enabled for workspace accounts on smart displays.
- Users will be able to use Google Assistant to enter meetings from their Nest Hub.
- The feature is rolling out to Workspace accounts over the next two weeks.
Google has been busy updating Workspace with new tiers and features. The latest feature brings Workspace access to some of the best smart displays with Google Assistant like the Nest Hub Max.
With the new rollout, Workspace users will be able to join a Google Meet call straight from their smart display, simply by saying something like, "Hey Google, join my meeting." Pulling up schedules should also be easier from any of the best Google Assistant speakers.
With work-from-home still the norm for many employees, this could make joining meetings more convenient for those that may have their hands tied or maybe want to just take the call from their bed, although turning off the camera may be a wise choice in this instance.
Access to Workspace from Google Assistant was launched earlier this year on the best Android phones. Google says the feature "will allow your users to more seamlessly get things done using just their voice—from asking what's on their Calendar to joining meetings and sending emails on the go."
The feature is being rolled out to Google Assistant-enabled smart displays starting today and will be paced out over the next two weeks. However, access to these Google Assistant features is dependent on admins who will have to enable them for their organization. Admins will also be able to require Voice Match of Facial Recognition for authentication.
The launch comes just after Google launched Workspace Individual for single business owners. Google also reinstated the one-hour limit for group calls in Google Meet on free accounts, which will prompt users to upgrade when they reach the time limit.
Ultimate home controls
Nest Hub Max
Take your meeting from your bed
The Google Nest Hub Max is one of the best smart displays for your home, especially if you're engrossed in Google's ecosystem. Google is making it easy to jump into your work meetings straight from your display, making it the ultimate work hub, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
A Township Tale review: LARPing in a Minecraft-like multiplayer RPG
A Township Tale, an open-world, sandbox social VR multiplayer game, spent years in a pre-alpha beta before arriving on the Oculus Quest today. While still not version 1.0, this port offers a ton of activities, professions, fetch-quests, crafting, and exploration that'll give you far more hours of gameplay than most VR games.
Android 12 Beta 3 hands on: Game and swatch
Android 12 Beta 3 is the latest installment of Google's latest mobile OS, and the last time we'll likely see feature additions in the program. A new set of game controls, on-device search, better auto-rotation, customizable colors, scrollable screenshots, and more are found here!
Latest Google Pixel 6 XL leak hints at a 5X 'ultra tele' camera
The upcoming Pixel 6 XL could be Google's first phone to come with a periscope camera, according to a teardown of the latest Google Camera v8.3.252.
The best smart locks that support Google Home and Assistant in 2021
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Assistant speaker, these ones can be controlled by just using your voice.