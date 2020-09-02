Google has quietly updated Assistant (via Android Police) on Android to include a new Shortcuts interface. Similarly to Siri Shortcuts on iOS, these allow a user to assign custom commands to apps and actions which interface with Google Assistant.

You'll be able to find the new Shortcuts tab under the Services tab (or by scrolling down to the Shortcuts if you have the new alphabetically scrollable Assistant settings interface.

Once in the tab, you'll now see a list of apps that offer shortcuts and what those shortcuts are. Google will also show you recommended shortcuts based on apps you use often. When you tap on an app, you'll also be able to select and add those shortcuts to your Assistant. As of now, it's supported by many mainstream apps including Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, etc. Not all of those commands are useful. WhatsApp's optional shortcuts aren't particularly mainstream, while Snapchat only offers one option. It's a start, however.