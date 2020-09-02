What you need to know
- Google Assistant now offers a Shortcuts feature on mobile.
- This lets you assign custom commands to apps which support them.
- It's a server-side triggered upgrade and is also available on non-Pixel phones.
Google has quietly updated Assistant (via Android Police) on Android to include a new Shortcuts interface. Similarly to Siri Shortcuts on iOS, these allow a user to assign custom commands to apps and actions which interface with Google Assistant.
You'll be able to find the new Shortcuts tab under the Services tab (or by scrolling down to the Shortcuts if you have the new alphabetically scrollable Assistant settings interface.
Once in the tab, you'll now see a list of apps that offer shortcuts and what those shortcuts are. Google will also show you recommended shortcuts based on apps you use often. When you tap on an app, you'll also be able to select and add those shortcuts to your Assistant. As of now, it's supported by many mainstream apps including Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat, etc. Not all of those commands are useful. WhatsApp's optional shortcuts aren't particularly mainstream, while Snapchat only offers one option. It's a start, however.
The goal of Assistant is to speed up tasks on your phone by using your voice and natural language. Shortcuts accelerates this by letting you pick trigger phrases that are easier or faster to say for actions of your choosing.If you use Google Assistant a lot verbally, there's no doubt that shortcuts, set up correctly, could help speed up your workflow.
For non-regular users, would these Shortcuts encourage you to use Assistant more? Let us know in the comments below.
Best Google Home Compatible Devices 2020: Google Assistant smart devices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 unboxing: Flat-out impressive
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is finally here, and the hardware is an improvement over its predecessor's in nearly every meaningful way. It's far too early to give a full review, but Samsung's fourth foldable is already shaping up to be an incredible device.
Surface Duo may be wide, but it's not too big for your front pocket
Surface Duo may be a wide phone, but don't let the internet fool you. In real life, Microsoft's dual-screen Android mobile fits easily into your front and rear pockets, and even a blazer. Here is how Surface Duo stacks up against iPhone 11, a US Passport, and the giant Mate 20 X.
Are you going to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2?
Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are now live — assuming you have $2000 to spend. Are you going to buy Samsung's latest foldable phone? Why or why not?
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.