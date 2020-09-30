Nest AudioSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Today, Google announced the Nest Audio, a successor to the old Google Home smart speaker.
  • The Nest Audio will cost $99 from the Google Store and go on sale from October 5 in 21 countries.
  • Google's offering this in five colors.

After leaks upon leaks, Google today announced the Nest Audio, its 2020 successor for the well-received Google Home smart speaker and bigger brother to the Nest Mini.

Gooogle technically already teased the device way back in July, but this is our first really detailed look at it. it's a stationary speaker designed to fit in your home space and draw as little attention to itself as possible. It's got the same minimal, single-tone design that Google is using for its hardware in 2020, and it looks really sleek. It's also completely covered in fabric like the Nest Mini, and will be able to sit vertically or horizontally.

Hardware-wise, its speakers are better than the Nest Minis and Google Home due to larger drivers. It'll also have far-field microphones like other Nest speakers, so it can pick up a whispered Hey Google from across the room.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Nest Audio ColorsSource: Google

The Nest Audio will be made available from $99 from October 5 in 21 countries. It'll be launching in five colors, Sage, Sand, Sky, Chalk, Charcoal. You'll be able to buy it from the Google Store as always, alongside select retailers.

Alongside the Nest Audio, Google also introduced the Chromecast with Google TV for its connected home portfolio, and the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on the smartphone side of things.

Nest Audio

A sleek successor to a much loved device, the new Nest Audio brings better sound and more color than the Nest Mini.