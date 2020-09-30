After leaks upon leaks, Google today announced the Nest Audio, its 2020 successor for the well-received Google Home smart speaker and bigger brother to the Nest Mini.

Gooogle technically already teased the device way back in July, but this is our first really detailed look at it. it's a stationary speaker designed to fit in your home space and draw as little attention to itself as possible. It's got the same minimal, single-tone design that Google is using for its hardware in 2020, and it looks really sleek. It's also completely covered in fabric like the Nest Mini, and will be able to sit vertically or horizontally.

Hardware-wise, its speakers are better than the Nest Minis and Google Home due to larger drivers. It'll also have far-field microphones like other Nest speakers, so it can pick up a whispered Hey Google from across the room.