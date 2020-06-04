The Hover-1 H1 electric self-balancing scooter has dropped to $199.99 through Best Buy. The sale is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, which means it's temporary. The other versions of the H1 are going for around $250. You can also find this hoverboard going for the same price at Amazon.
Hop on
Hover-1 H1 electric self-balancing scooter
UL and UN 38.3 certified battery for premium quality and safety. Has two 250W motors and goes up to 9 mph with a 9-mile range. LED lights that can be customized by color and brightness. Holds up to 264 pounds. Built-in Bluetooth speaker.
$199.99
$250.00 $50 off
Need to move at a slightly faster pace down the street but don't have the means? Well, now you do with the Hover-1 electric scooter. It can reach a maximum speed of 9 mph and a max range of 9 miles. It is self-balancing, so you can twist and turn without falling off. That makes it suepr easy to maneuver and even children can learn to master the ride soon enough.
The 36V battery is rechargeable, too, so you can plug it in and get back up and running soon as possible. Use the battery indicator to see how much power is left so you don't get stuck too far from home. The battery is also UL and UN 38.3 certified for premium quality safety.
Customize the color and the brightness of the LED headlights. Make this hoverboard all your own by displaying your favorite colors as you move down the street.
The hoverboard uses two 250W motors that help it reach its max range and speed. It can also support a weight capacity of 264 pounds. The built-in Bluetooth speakers can pair with your mobile device to play music while you move.
Be sure to download the free app, which lets you monitor battery life, range, plan routes, and more.
If you're interested in hoverboards, check out this roundup of the best ones around these days. In terms of price, the Hover-1 falls firmly in the middle of these options, so you can upgrade for more features or find a more budget-friendly option if you want.
