Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer co-op experience added for free to Ghost of Tsushima, is getting some new modes and a new way to be experienced by players. Sucker Punch Productions announced on Wednesday that a new mode called Rivals is being added to the game, where teams compete to score points and unlock Shades that inhibit the other team's progress.

Rivals is coming in a free update for existing PS4 and PS5 players. You can check out some gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends new Rivals mode below: