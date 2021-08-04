Ghost Of Tsushima Legends RivalsSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a multiplayer mode for Sucker Punch Productions' samurai tale, Ghost of Tsushima.
  • Sucker Punch announced that a standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is coming on September 3.
  • This follows the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut upgrade which is set to launch on August 20 for PS4 and PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer co-op experience added for free to Ghost of Tsushima, is getting some new modes and a new way to be experienced by players. Sucker Punch Productions announced on Wednesday that a new mode called Rivals is being added to the game, where teams compete to score points and unlock Shades that inhibit the other team's progress.

Rivals is coming in a free update for existing PS4 and PS5 players. You can check out some gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends new Rivals mode below:

Additionally, if you haven't picked up Ghost of Tsushima yet but want to play the Legends multiplayer suite, there's an option for you. Also coming in September is a standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, available for $20. Players who want to upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut can do so for $40 on PS4 and $50 on PS5.

In our Ghost of Tsushima review, games editor Jennifer Locke found the title to be a solid swan song for the PS4. Now, with all of these upgrades and the upcoming Director's Cut, it may end up being one of the best PS5 games available for the forseeable future.

