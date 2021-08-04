What you need to know
- Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a multiplayer mode for Sucker Punch Productions' samurai tale, Ghost of Tsushima.
- Sucker Punch announced that a standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is coming on September 3.
- A new mode called Rivals will
- This follows the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut upgrade which is set to launch on August 20 for PS4 and PS5.
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer co-op experience added for free to Ghost of Tsushima, is getting some new modes and a new way to be experienced by players. Sucker Punch Productions announced on Wednesday that a new mode called Rivals is being added to the game, where teams compete to score points and unlock Shades that inhibit the other team's progress.
Rivals is coming in a free update for existing PS4 and PS5 players. You can check out some gameplay footage for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends new Rivals mode below:
Additionally, if you haven't picked up Ghost of Tsushima yet but want to play the Legends multiplayer suite, there's an option for you. Also coming in September is a standalone version of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, available for $20. Players who want to upgrade to Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut can do so for $40 on PS4 and $50 on PS5.
In our Ghost of Tsushima review, games editor Jennifer Locke found the title to be a solid swan song for the PS4. Now, with all of these upgrades and the upcoming Director's Cut, it may end up being one of the best PS5 games available for the forseeable future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Beloved life sim My Time at Portia finally makes its way to Android
My Time at Portia is an immersive, expansive life sim game. Originally for PC and later released on the Nintendo Switch, My Time at Portia's success has culminated in a faithful mobile version. Get the full My Time at Portia experience at your fingertips!
16 Disney+ shows and movies you should watch right now
People are investing more time and money into streaming services. With that in mind, here are some of the best shows and movies on Disney+ that you should be watching right now.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE launches in the U.S. for $530
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been launched in the U.S. for $530.
Ghost of Tsushima, Psychonauts 2 and more release for PS4 and PS5 in August
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in August. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.